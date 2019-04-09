Jim Jones To Launch Consulting Firm For Artists

You know we’re always hearing about how artists, especially artists in hip hop, continuously get the short end of the stick when it comes to dealings with the major labels. How cool would it be if a couple of artists with business savvy, that have actually been through the ringer – so to speak – when it comes to dealings with the major labels.
Via | HipHopDX
NEW YORK, NY – Jim Jones has announced a new venture to put his years of experience in the music industry to good use. The Dipset member is becoming a consultant for up-and-coming artists who are serious about their careers and have a budget in place.
Wit all th knowledge I’ve acquired over th years of being successful in this industry wit all th artist I helped put in positions to make they dreams come true as far as being a rapper n makin more money thn they thought they ever would All th labels I’ve helped consulted or even work as an executive at All th free game I gave to artist/execs/producers who wanted to b in this game All th barriers I broke by takin a risk where there no risk there is no reward All th obstacles I’ve overcame in my years of being here and able to still b relevant How to keep th money after u make it just a few of th many traits I’ve gained though out my career I’m now startin my own consultant firm stay tuned for more details This is wht I really love to do help others n make it count
“I’m now startin my own consultant firm stay tuned for more details … this is wht I really love to do help others n make it count,” he wrote via Instagram.
