Netflix Teases Beyoncé Coachella Documentary Release On Social Media [PHOTOS]

Well, it’s no longer a rumor anymore.

ΗΘΜΣCΘΜΙΝG, the Netflix documentary around Beyonce‘s epic 2018 Coachella performance is coming to Netflix on April 17. The performance led to the creation of the Homecoming Scholarships, which awarded scholarships to students attending various HBCUS across the country.

As previously reported, ΗΘΜΣCΘΜΙΝG will feature behind the scenes and never before seen footage surrounding Beyonce’s black and epic as hell show last year in Indio, California.

How did fans react? Well, it’s the BeyHive so what did you expect?

We’re getting Game of Thrones, the Beyoncé Netflix documentary, and Avengers Endgame all in the same month…… The month of April is that girl!!! pic.twitter.com/C2sTrHlTIq — Johnny Boy 🧚🏽‍♂️✨ (@JohnTheFame) April 7, 2019

You might as well block off April 17 on your calendar and tell your boss that there’s going to be a few hours you’re unable to do a little work. It’s Beyonce. It’s a self-care day for everybody.

You’re black ass right if you think I’m gonna spend every single day watching #Beychella once it drops on @Netflix https://t.co/79kVOveIgG — CorEy-spondent (@CoreyPTownsend) April 7, 2019

