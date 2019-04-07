CLOSE
Police: Alcohol, Speed Factors in Columbus Rollover Crash that Killed Girl, Injured 5 Children

According to Fox 28, one child is dead, and several more are recovering from injuries after an SUV rollover crash along Cleveland Avenue in Linden on Saturday. Police now say speed and alcohol appear to be factors in this crash.

The crash, happening near East 12th Avenue just after 5:30pm, is still under investigation. Columbus Police confirmed that five children were injured and taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. One victim was pronounced dead at the hospital at 7:15pm. The driver was taken to Grant Medical Center.

Police say the child was ejected from the SUV and suffered critical injuries. The child’s identity has not yet been released.

Police say a crime camera showed the SUV driving at a fast speed on Cleveland Avenue approaching East 12th Avenue and veered to the right when it came across a slower vehicle. Police say the SUV then hit a pole before coming to a rest on its top.

A witness said she saw a second vehicle pull out onto Cleveland Avenue and stop short, blocking the SUV.

“He was trying to get over and trying to avoid her,” Jazmine Smith said of the male driver in the SUV. “But he hit her, and that’s when he started rolling.”

