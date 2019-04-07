The Game, T.I. And Others Check Kodak Black For Trying To Be “Friendly” With Lauren London [VIDEO]

Damn, Kodak Black keeps being just a little too flagrant on Instagram. Weeks after the South Florida rapper got into hot water for pressing Young M.A, Kodak sent out a message to Lauren London wanting to wait a year or so before he would want to become friends with her. The message came days after the death of London’s true love, Nipsey Hussle.

“She fittin’ to be a whole widow out here. I’ll be the best man I can be for her. I’ll give her a whole year. She might need a whole year to be crying and s*** for [Nipsey]. I ain’t tryna shoot at her, I’m just tryna be a shoulder to lean on for her…”

Kodak Black is facing heavy backlash for HARASSING Lauren London just a week after Nipsey’s death ! 😐 "She fittin' to be a whole widow out here. I'll be the best man I can be for her. I'll give her a whole year. She might need a whole year to be crying and s—- for [Nipsey].” pic.twitter.com/ZFkwLNk7P9 — Music Alert (@MusicAlertt) April 6, 2019

Even one of Kodak’s friends in the video told him, “Too soon, bro.”

Welp, Kodak’s words have earned him the wrath of many people in the hip-hop community and elsewhere who want him to keep Nipsey and Lauren’s name out of his mouth. T.I. for example jumped on Instagram to tell Kodak to chill out, expeditiously. The Game damn near sounded like he wanted Kodak’s fade and in true Kodak fashion, he responded wanting all the smoke. “We need a little controversy. Ain’t no fun without controversy.”

Kodak Black responds to TI, he want all the smoke 💨💨💨 pic.twitter.com/K45MDJOzj4 — Matte Black Rari (@MatteBlkRari) April 7, 2019

Watch The Game and T.I.’s responses below.

The Game has a message for Kodak Black pic.twitter.com/kpKDNL59Oe — BallerAlert (@balleralert) April 7, 2019

