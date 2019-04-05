CLOSE
Rick Ross Gets Tattoo Of Nipsey Hussle [VIDEO]

You know the saying, “Tat it so we know it’s real?” Rick Ross did just that this week when he got a tattoo of Nipsey Hussle’s profile inked on his arm. 

“She just laced me with the new tat,” Ross said in video below. “R.I.P. to Nipsey Hussle. We got some more time to do. We got some more details to do.”

Nipsey was gunned down on Sunday afternoon in front of his Marathon clothing store on Crenshaw Boulevard in Los Angeles. Eric Holder was later arrested and charged with his murder. 

