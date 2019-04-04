Quavo inked a new clothing deal

THAT’S ANOTHER ONE FOR THE SOUTH

North Atlanta rapper Quavo continues to push the envelope doing big things, it’s being reported that the 1/3 of Migo’s has inked a new clothing deal with a British online retailer called BoohooMan. Quavo is known for his stylish ‘fits and even hitting the latest runway from time to time. According to multiple publications, Quavo’s latest fashion deal is worth six figures, but exactly how much he signed for is being kept a mystery at this time.

As a great part of the partnership, the 27-year-old rapper will create close to 200 new pieces that are set to release on April 11. As a man of the people, these items will be affordable reportedly costing anything between $4 to $66 dollars, approximately. “They captured all the drip from my designs,” Quavo said about his upcoming collection. “You better get that Quavo swag if you want to be in style this summer. Ya dig?