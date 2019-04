Tamar seems to be super happy these days and she is debuting her new man that has her smiling from ear to ear. She affectionately refers to her Nigerian man as T’challa from Black Panther. Her man is a finance guru named David Adefeso. Check out the cute couple below:

Congrats Tamar!! Do you Boo!!

Written By: Divine Martino Posted April 4, 2019

