Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Make Their Debut As A Tattoo Family

You never know what to expect when it comes to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend–except for the fact that you can always expect some hilariousness.

Chrissy revealed on Thursday that her and her husband just welcomed a new addition to their family: matching tattoos! The Mayor of Twitter posted an instagram photo of her and John’s arms side by side, showing off tats that read, “john luna miles” and “chrissy luna miles” respectively. She wrote the following about their new life as a cool tattoo family:

“hey guys please don’t talk to us unless u have tattoos we are a cool tattoo family now and we only want to talk to other tattoo families (srry if this seems harsh)

Thank you thank you @winterstone. You are not only incredibly talented but you are very kind and delightful and welcome over any time!!”

Beyond the family tribute tattoos each of them is now sporting on their arms, Chrissy also posted a photo of the brand new heart she’s sporting on her fingertip–so she’s a confirmed tattoo connoisseur now.

Of course, she didn’t just post this photo as a means of showing off their new ink, but Teigen also used her captions as a public service announcement, insisting that her and her family can no longer hang out with anyone who doesn’t have tattoos–which only makes sense.

You probably won’t be surprised to learn that their stint as a tattoo family didn’t end there. Chrissy followed up her first IG photo with a video, where the couple–along with a special guest appearance from their daughter Luna–show us a preview of their parody tattoo show which, according to John, will premiere on TLC on the 35th of Nevuary.

The saga continued as the author took things to Twitter, where she posted a ridiculously ugly shirt that she’s about to buy to make her new tattoos known by all.

buying this don't talk to me pic.twitter.com/asGwAj6gxT — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 4, 2019

She followed that up by breaking her character and admitting that her and John can’t stop pretending that they’re a tattoo family–and honestly, we’re completely fine with that.

we can't stop pretending to be a tattoo family. I cant stop laughing — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 4, 2019

Even though this entire thing–beside the actual tattoos, which are gorgeous–is all a joke and John and Chrissy don’t actually have a new show coming out…they should.

I think I speak for most of us when I say that we’re all waiting on their TV show to become a thing and if we have to settle for a parody tattoo family show, we’ll take what we can get.

