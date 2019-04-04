3 Things You Need For Dreamville Festival

J.Cole brings us The Dreamville Festival April 6th after being rescheduled due to uncontrollable circumstances. Now that we are here, you will need a few things before heading to Dorothea Dix Park 101 Blair Dr. Raleigh, NC.

You won’t need too much because if you haven’t seen the map, there is literally everything out there.

Dreamville Festival is coming to Dorothea Dix Park! Be aware that there will be disruptions in access at Dix Park. Here's what you need to know: https://t.co/LIij2JHpff pic.twitter.com/BH0steA77B — Raleigh Parks (@raleighparks) April 1, 2019

No, not that map, but it will help you.

They have art, food, beverages, and so much more. You’ll still need these things, to ensure you’ll enjoy every second of the Dreamville Festival.

A positive attitude. Yes, GOOD VIBES ONLY. Don’t bring the person that pissed you off on Tuesday attitude through the gate. Clothes, you can’t come naked. Be cute though, you never know, you might be featured on our website or IG.

(Go Follow Us Now: @K975 ) Your tickets. Don’t forget them , please. Seriously, have them with you. You don’t want to rush and forget them. No one will let you in on, ” I had them, but they are on the kitchen table”.

That’s it though. Let’s have fun and enjoy the vibe.

