Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Beyonce is now a proud member of the Adidas family.

The sportswear brand, which also has a partnership with Kanye West, will work with the singer to create both performance and lifestyle products. They’ll also help Bey relaunch her Ivy Park athleisure brand.

This move is part of Adidas’ latest push to attract more female customers. No word on the financial details of the deal.

Source: Reuters

See Also: Beyonce Reportedly Working On New Music, Netflix Special

See Also: Someone Leaked A Photo Of Jay Z and Beyonce’s Kids!

Beyonce Partnering with Adidas for Ivy Park Relaunch was originally published on www.92q.com