Cardi B is set to have her day in court this morning on assault charges.

Cardi was accused of throwing chairs and bottles at bartenders in an NYC strip club just weeks after her run-in with Nicki Minaj.

If things go “okurrr” at the court appearance, Cardi will be back in the courtroom for the arrest in August.

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted April 4, 2019

