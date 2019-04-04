CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Congresswoman to Enter Nipsey Hussle’s Contributions Into U.S. History

The Mansion Elon: Presents Nipsey Hussle

Congresswoman Karen Bass plans to make sure that Nipsey Hussle’s memory will live on forever by entering his contributions into United States history.

Bass has committed to entering Nisey’s community work into the Congressional Record where people could see the good he did for Los Angeles forever.

“Nipsey loved his community and it showed,” Bass said in a statement. “Nipsey’s legacy will live forever in Crenshaw.”

