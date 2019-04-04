CLOSE
Music
Gregg Leakes Celebrates The End Of His Chemo Therapy Treatment With NeNe By His Side

5th Annual Women Making History Brunch - Arrivals

Source: Tibrina Hobson / Getty

Gregg Leakes is ringing the gong to celebrate the end of an emotional and arduous journey with cancer. The reality TV star and husband of NeNe Leakes ended his 6 month bout with chemo therapy.

“Listen up American…..TODAY my husband @greggleakes has completed 6 months of chemotherapy! Awesome job hunni! I’m so happy for you and the strength you showed during this difficult time in your life!” NeNe wrote in a caption under a video of Gregg in the hospital.

We’ve watched NeNe and Gregg’s marriage, which has suffered since Gregg’s diagnosis, on ‘RHOA.’ NeNe alluded to the couple getting a separation towards the end of the season but it looks like they were able to work some things out and make it past the rough patch in their relationship.

We’re happy to see Gregg is in better spirits and his health on the mends. Hopefully this plays out positive for their marriage.

[caption id="attachment_3025191" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Rick Diamond / Getty[/caption] We finally got a glimpse at the explosive RHOA reunion and the moment NeNe said will explain why she is no longer "friends" with her co-stars is revealed. And by the looks of it, it seems like NeNe is overreacting per usual. The season finale of RHOA shows NeNe and Cynthia get into it over Kenya Moore, who was invited by the other girls to a party Cynthia was throwing. NeNe feels like she was blind-sided by Kenya's presence and Cynthia feels like the situation is worth ending their friendship over. NeNe also claimed the girls tried to gang up on her because clearly she ruffled some feathers between discussing Eva's financial rumors, snatching Porsha's belt off in "closet gate" and that tiff with Tanya, she had some explaining to... NeNe and accountability don't mimx well. But you be the judge. Check out the trailer, below: https://twitter.com/hwivesfanatic/status/1111293336160272384 Nene took to Instagram to claim Porsha recorded a voiceover saying she felt scared to make the closet scene seemmore setious than it was. Despite just giving birth to her baby girl, Porsha had time to check the HBIC and confirm she indeed said what she said at the time of the incident! https://www.instagram.com/p/BvkWI8ZBEsT/?utm_source=ig_share_sheet&igshid=24h0y8g9lm5l This is getting messy!

Photos
