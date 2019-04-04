Get Well Soon: Britney Spears Checks Into Mental Health Facility Following Father’s Illness

via Bossip.com:

Another artist is taking care of their mental health following a rough period.

According to TMZ, Britney Spears has recently checked herself into a mental health facility. Sources say she made the decision because of her distraught feelings over her dad’s illness, which is becoming very grave.

Jamie Spears has been having major issues with his intestines and colon resulting in two surgeries already. The second surgery was recent, but her father has still been having complications. Jamie’s problems started late last year after his colon spontaneously ruptured.

Britney put her Las Vegas residency on hold to look after her dad, and sources say she’s been having a difficult time dealing with it all. Britney recently posted words on her Instagram reading, “Fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind, body, spirit” along with the caption, “We all need to take a little time for a little ‘me time.’”

Sources say Britney checked into the facility about a week ago, and she’ll stay there for 30 days.

Britney put her Vegas show, Britney: Domination, on hold back in November when she announced, “A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time.”

Jamie Spears has been instrumental to Britney. Back in 2007, he intervened in her hectic life because he said he feared he would wake up one morning and receive a call from the coroner, according to TMZ.

Prayers up for Jamie and his family.

