CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Katt Williams’ Attorney Ditches Client After Calling Comedian “Difficult”

The attorney was defending Williams in a $1 million assault lawsuit.

2 reads
Leave a comment
Katt Williams performance at James L Knight Center in Hollywood

Source: JLN Photography/WENN.com / WENN

Katt Williams will have to hit the Yellow Book soon to find a new attorney, this after his representation in a legal matter parted ways with the comedian. The attorney cited that Williams was difficult to work with and will no longer defend him in a $1 million assault lawsuit.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Matthew Gurvitz of the law firm Venable LLP is requesting to withdraw as the comedian’s lawyer in a lawsuit filed by the comedian’s former assistant.

He says the reason for filing the motion involves a “general lack of communication.” Gurvitz claims Katt has failed to respond and comply with the law firm and it has “become unreasonably difficult for Venable to carry out effective representation.”

Gurvitz says he told Katt he would be dropping him unless “communication and cooperation were greatly improved. Communication did not improve.”

The lawyer claims if the court doesn’t grant the motion, it will put an “unfair burden” on the law firm and additional legal fees. They point out the trial in the case is not set until October, 1, 2019.

The lawsuit was first enacted in 2016 by Williams’ former assistant Angelina Triplett-Hill, who accused him of assault and battery from an incident that took place in 2014.

Photo: WENN

Katt Williams’ Attorney Ditches Client After Calling Comedian “Difficult” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Surprising Ways Sleep Changes Affect Your Life
 2 hours ago
04.04.19
Get Well Soon: Britney Spears Checks Into Mental…
 2 hours ago
04.04.19
Congratulations! Gregg Leakes Finishes Chemotherapy For Colon Cancer…
 2 hours ago
04.04.19
Taraji Says She Suffers From Depression And Being…
 4 hours ago
04.04.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close