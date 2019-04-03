Jennifer Lopez sued for 6.5 Million

J-Lo did the running man on Alvin and made her own show.

Alvin Gray-El is coming after J-Lo because she allegedly stole his idea of her World of Dance from him. TMZ reports that Alvin pitched an idea to renowned choreographer Debbie Allen for a television show called “Let’s Start the Dance” back in 2009.

Alvin claims that he never heard back from Debbie about his idea, whom he is also suing, and the following year he registered the idea with the U.S. Copyright Office. According to the publication details, it wasn’t until seven years later that he heard that a similar show was being produced. Alvin sent NBC a letter letting it be known that the new show produced by J-Lo was actually his idea that he pitched to Debbie.

Apparently, Debbie has nothing to do with Jennifer’s show. So we aren’t sure exactly how Alvin is suing both individuals but he’s suing each for $6.5 million.