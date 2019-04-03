Nipsey Hussle’s Killer Held On $7 Million Bail And Put Into Protective Custody

(AllHipHop News) The man accused of killing Nipsey Hussle has been booked with murder and he will need to come up with millions if he hopes to be released.

Yesterday, the LAPD announced they apprehended Eric Holder, who was arrested in Bellflower, California, two days after shooting Nipsey Hussle and two of his associates on Sunday (March 31).

Eric Holder, 29, had a dispute with Nipsey at the rap star’s Marathon Store earlier in the day and returned to murder the beloved rap star.

Nipsey was hit multiple times and died after being shot in the torso and head, while his associates suffered minor wounds and are expected to recover.

Police said Eric Holder’s bail has been set at $7,040,000. He is also being held in protective custody for his own safety.

