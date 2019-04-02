CLOSE
Incognito
HomeIncognito

50 Cent sells Connecticut mansion for $3 million, will reportedly be donating proceeds to charity

0 reads
Leave a comment
 

50 Cent has finally sold his Connecticut mansion to the tune of $3 million. And although the rapper unloaded the 50,000-square-foot home for 84 percent less than he initially asked for in 2007, it’s all for a good cause, as the Grammy winner is said to be donating all of the proceeds to charity.

On Monday, sources reported that Jackson finally sold the Farmington megamansion, with all profits from the sale benefitting his G-Unity Foundation. The palatial 19-bedroom, 25-bathroom home was once owned by Mike Tyson, and the boxer’s ex-wife Monica Turner sold the home to 50 Cent in 2003 for $4.1 million.

50 Cent sells Connecticut mansion for $3 million, will reportedly be donating proceeds to charity was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
IRS To Begin Seizing Vincent Herbert’s Assets For…
 10 hours ago
04.02.19
Taco Bell Manager Gets Sentenced To Anger Management…
 10 hours ago
04.02.19
Tracy Morgan Is Using The Success Of ‘The…
 11 hours ago
04.02.19
Nick Cannon Vows To Keep Nipsey Hussle’s Legacy…
 11 hours ago
04.02.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close