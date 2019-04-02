50 Cent sells Connecticut mansion for $3 million, will reportedly be donating proceeds to charity

50 Cent has finally sold his Connecticut mansion to the tune of $3 million. And although the rapper unloaded the 50,000-square-foot home for 84 percent less than he initially asked for in 2007, it’s all for a good cause, as the Grammy winner is said to be donating all of the proceeds to charity.

On Monday, sources reported that Jackson finally sold the Farmington megamansion, with all profits from the sale benefitting his G-Unity Foundation. The palatial 19-bedroom, 25-bathroom home was once owned by Mike Tyson, and the boxer’s ex-wife Monica Turner sold the home to 50 Cent in 2003 for $4.1 million.