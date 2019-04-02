Lebron James Makes Steph Curry’s Top 5 NBA Players Of All-Time List

When Curry was being interviewed to promote his Facebook Watch series Stephen vs. The Game, the Warriors sharpshooter was asked who was on his list of top 5 players of all-time, and LeBron was right up there with the greats. In no particular order, Curry’s list included: Lebron James, Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, Shaq, and Magic Johnson.

Steph Curry and LeBron James have been rivals ever since the 2015 NBA Finals when the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers had their first of four NBA Finals matchups. The Warriors won three out of those four series but considering how stacked the Warriors are, it’s not exactly a surprising result. LeBron and Curry have gone at it every single time and it always makes for some entertaining basketball. While James and Curry hate each other on the court, it’s clear that Curry has a ton of respect for LeBron off it.