Police Catch Man Suspected Of Killing Nipsey Hussle

UPDATE 4/2/19 at 4:45PM: Eric Holder, the man suspected of killing Nispey Hussle, has been captured in Bellflower, Calif. According to CBS LA, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was caught by officers sometime before 1:30 p.m. PST.
The LAPD appears to have a suspect in the tragic murder of Nipsey Hussle Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles.
According to TMZ, a man named Eric Holder who goes by the name “Sh*tty” has been named as the gunman who shot Nipsey.
Never has a nickname been more appropriate…
“Eric Holder is wanted for the homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle,” LAPD wrote on Twitter. “He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze, CA license plate 7RJD7842. Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or this deadly shooting is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide at 323 786-5100.”
Word on the street is that when “Sh*tty” showed up at Nipsey’s Marathon shop, he was questioned about whether or not he’s a snitch as people in the area had serious questions about his rumored cooperation with the police. Nipsey is said to have told him to leave the premises immediately. Sometime later, “Sh*tty” returned with a gun and was captured on several surveillance cameras shooting Nipsey several times, kicking his body, and running off into a car driven by a woman.
SOURCE: Bossip.com
