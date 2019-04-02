Chicago Poised To Elect 1st Black Woman Mayor In City’s History

At the conclusion of Tuesday’s election (April 2) in Chicago, the city will have its first Black woman serving as mayor. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle is in a runoff against Lori Lightfoot, a lawyer who would also be Chicago’s first openly gay mayor.

The historic race pits Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle against Lori Lightfoot, a lawyer and former head of a police oversight board who also would become the city’s first openly gay mayor.

The free-for-all campaign has represented a sharp contrast to almost every past election in a city that has been synonymous with Democratic machine politics and bossism for nearly a century.

In the first-round election in February, Lightfoot, 56, and Preckwinkle, 72, were the top two vote-getters among 14 candidates. Lightfoot led the crowded field with 17.5 percent of the vote, while Preckwinkle received about 16 percent, qualifying them for Tuesday’s runoff election.

The wide-open succession battle began with a surprise retirement announcement last year from two-term Mayor Rahm Emanuel, a prolific fundraiser and former White House chief of staff to then-President Obama. The famously combative and profane Emanuel had earlier said he planned to run for a third four-year term.

Today’s election will also decide 15 aldermanic races as well. Current Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel was expected to run for a third term but amid city scandals and a lowering approval rate, the former President Barack Obama staffer decided to step down.

Polls close at 7pm.

