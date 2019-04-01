CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Diddy Expresses Regret Over Not Marrying Kim Porter: ‘Don’t Be Like Me’

Diddy

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been openly mourning his former fiancee and mother of his three children, Kim Porter.

Kim passed away in November from complications due to pneumonia.

Periodically he posts a photo of her on social media and writes a heart warming caption.

This weekend he posted a photo and told the story of how she traveled 12 hours by plane and 3 hours by car to get to him in the desert where he was filming a music video.

He said it was the first time he told her he loved her and that she was the “Bonnie” to his “Clyde.”

People asked him repeatedly under the post, why didn’t he marry her? He took the time to respond to a few people by saying, “I wasn’t ready.”

He also wrote, “I’m ready now but it’s too late. Don’t be like me.”

