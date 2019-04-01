CLOSE
Former NBA Player Kwame Brown Busted For Weed, Didn’t Fit In Cop Car

The former top pick in the 2001 NBA Draft was caught with edibles and other weed-related items.

Charles Oakley files civil suit against Knicks owner, Madison Square Garden

Source: Charlotte Observer / Getty

It was a tough weekend for former NBA player Kwame Brown, this after he had a little run-in with the law. While driving in Georgia, the former number one pick was arrested for marijuana possession and had to be hauled in a special vehicle because he couldn’t fit inside the cop car.

TMZ Sports reports:

The 2001 first overall pick was a passenger in his Mercedes-Benz van when it was pulled over by Brunswick PD late Saturday night … when cops say his car REEKED of weed.

Kwame copped to having weed in the car … and told law enforcement he had some in the trunk of the van. Sure enough, cops found a backpack with all the weed treats.

The 37-year-old was arrested and charged with felony possession of edible marijuana products and misdemeanor possession of less than one ounce of weed.

Worth noting — Brown is MASSIVE. Like, 7-ft tall big … and couldn’t fit in a regular cop car, so the cops had to wait for a bigger vehicle to transport him for booking.

Brown was released shortly after posting bond later Saturday.

Let this be a lesson to all. Don’t ride dirty in Georgia if you can help it.

Former NBA Player Kwame Brown Busted For Weed, Didn’t Fit In Cop Car was originally published on hiphopwired.com

