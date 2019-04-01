Genesis fans were excited to learn last Summer that developers LizardCube, Guard Crush Games, Dotemu in association with Sega was bringing back with Streets of Rage with a direct sequel. Now, a new trailer has arrived to get retro gamers even more hyped.

In the new look at Streets of Rage 4, fans of the original beat-em-up video will be happy to know the button mashing action is back and looks better than ever. The 41-second clip features the games iconic characters Axel Stone and Blaze Fielding putting paws on the goons that plague their city and using their unique techniques that were first introduced in Streets of Rage 2.

Fans will also be happy to hear that some of the original sound effects will be returning, the score for the game is still up in the air and in the trailer does note “all music and sounds are a work in progress.” So there is still a glimmer of hope that games original composer Yuzo Koshiro will return.

There is still one big mystery, and that is the omission of Adam Hunter, the game’s Black character. Like the titles pending release date or what systems it will live on there is no word on if he is in the game at all. His absence from the game’s first two trailers though is a downer.

Based on what he has been shown so far cooperative play is the focus, and we are definitely looking forward to teaming up with a friend to take out some goons. Check out the new trailer for Streets of Rage 4 below and let us know in the comment section below if you feel it’s a disservice that Adam is missing.

—

Photo: LizardCube/Guard Crush Games / Dotemu

‘Streets of Rage 4’ First Gameplay Trailer Arrives, Where’s Adam Hunter Though? was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: Bernard Beanz Smalls Posted 20 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: