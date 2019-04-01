Ohio Cop Aided By Residents After Roll Over Crash

I know this cop is very thankful and lucky.

The Newburgh Heights Police Department is thanking those who assisted one of their officer that was involved in a dangerous crash.

Officer Robert Veverka crashed his vehicle while trying to track down a traffic offender and lost control out of his vehicle. Veverka hit another vehicle and rolled several times before coming to a stop.

Several people came out to help Veverka out of the car and wait with him for help to come through.

“The Newburgh Heights Police Department would like to thank those who assisted our officer on scene,” the department said in a press release. “We would also like to thank those who have sent well wishes for our officer for a speedy recovery as the outpouring was enormous.” Follow @CeCeOnAir Source: 10TV

