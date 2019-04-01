Negotiations Delay Ohio Gas Tax Increase

Get this cheap gas while you can.

Many Ohioans ain’t looking forward to having to pay more at the pump. So with the news that there is a delay in increasing gas prices is good news.

Negotiations have delayed the approved measure that Gov. Mike DeWine and House Republicans are backing. Senate Republicans are still not completely on board.

“We’re not comfortable with those numbers,” Sen. Matt Dolan, a Republican from Chagrin Falls in northeastern Ohio, said Thursday.

As it stands an 11 cent increase for gas and 20 cent increase for diesel would occur if the bill was passed today. Some Senate leaders think those numbers are too high for some Ohioans. Those numbers were what Gov. DeWine called a compromise as the original numbers were higher.

The gas tax increase is to be used to improve and repair roads and highways.

Posted 14 hours ago

