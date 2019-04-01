Ohio Doctors Faces 27 Wrongful Death Cases

The fallout with Mount Carmel and its doctors get worst.

A doctor involved in the controversy at Mount Carmel is facing 27 wrongful deaths. Dr. William Husel is being accused of using lethal doses of painkillers on his patients resulting in death.

Mount Carmel West hospital has done a review with the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and found issues with its “physical environment.” No details have been given on what these “physical environments” are.

Ed Lamb, the president, and CEO of the Mount Carmel Health System issued the following statement:

“Mount Carmel has made and continues to make changes throughout our system to prevent the improper actions that may have led to the deaths of patients under Dr. William Husel’s care.

We remain committed to cooperating fully with all authorities and regulators as they investigate this matter, including the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Ohio Department of Health (ODH),” Lamb said. “As expected, CMS and ODH recently conducted another survey that included all areas of Mount Carmel West and its associated facilities. One of the results was that pharmacy services is now in full compliance at Mount Carmel West.”

To read the full story and legal case against Dr. Husel go to www.nbc4i.com.

