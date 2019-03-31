CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Man Sues NBA Star Dwight Howard For Threatening Him Over Speaking Out About Alleged Relationship

1 reads
Leave a comment

via Bossip

A Georgia man has sued NBA star Dwight Howard after he said he refused to sign a nondisclosure agreement about their alleged relationship.

The man said Howard approached him late last year to sign the NDA, and when he refused, Howard, along with his “agents, employees and associates,” began a campaign of harassment and intimidation. Elije said he began receiving calls, texts, DMs and emails from people and profiles that he did not know, and all of the messages were menacing, according to the suit, which was obtained by BOSSIP.

dwight

Man Sues NBA Star Dwight Howard For Threatening Him Over Speaking Out About Alleged Relationship was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Remembering The Life & Times Of Nipsey Hussle…
 15 hours ago
04.01.19
Man Sues NBA Star Dwight Howard For Threatening…
 18 hours ago
04.01.19
Chris Rock Clowns Jussie Smollett At NAACP Image…
 22 hours ago
04.01.19
Industry Rule No. 4080?: Lil Uzi Vert Wants…
 1 day ago
04.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close