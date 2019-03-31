CLOSE
Breaking News: Nipsey Hussle Killed Outside of His LA Store

According to TMZ rapper Nipsey Hussle has been shot and killed outside of his LA store Marathon Clothing Company.

TMZ reported the evening of March 31st that someone from Nipsey’s team informed them that the rapper was gunned down in the Hyde Park neighborhood of LA, just south of Crenshaw.

Eyewitnesses reported multiple shots being heard.  Nipsey himself tweeted moments just before the incident about enemies.

UPDATE 8:00PM 3/31/19

UPDATE 8:17PM 3/31/19 According to NBC News Nipsey was pronounced dead at the hospital

