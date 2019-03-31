Knicks Legend Kristaps Porzingis Accused of Sexual Assault

No one saw this coming. Former Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis has been accused of sexual assault.

Report the New York Times:

Kristaps Porzingis of the Dallas Mavericks is under investigation by the New York Police Department after a recent accusation that he sexually assaulted a woman last season while he was playing for the Knicks, according to two people familiar with the case who were not authorized to discuss it publicly.

Porzingis, who had not been charged as of Saturday night, denied the allegation through a statement from his lawyer Roland G. Riopelle.

“We are aware of the complaint that was made against Mr. Porzingis on Friday and unequivocally deny the allegation,” Riopelle said. “We made a formal referral to federal law enforcement on December 20, 2018, based on the accuser’s extortionate demands.

“We also alerted the National Basketball Association months ago, and they are aware of the ongoing investigation of the accuser by federal law enforcement. We cannot comment further on an ongoing federal investigation.”

According to the New York Post, the victim claims the assault happened in Manhattan on February 7, 2018, the day after Porzingis tore his ACL. However, she only came forward a year later after an alleged $68,000 hush money payment did not manifest.

