Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

T.I. , “As A Black Man You Were Born A Target.” {VIDEO}

1 reads
Leave a comment
Clifford Joseph Harris Jr at NCCU

Source: @victoriasaidit / Victoria McGraw

 

Saturday , Clifford “T.I.” Harris Jr. was at North Carolina Central University (NCCU) , for the ‘Rock The Lyceum’ event. He was asked on his views of the culture and dropped some knowledge as usual.

K 97.5: Our black men are being targeted, do you fear being targeted ?

T.I. , “Fear? I don’t think any person of, any man of true principle can live or operate within fear. You can give careful consideration. But I think as a black man you were born a target.”

K 97.5: Do you have advice for those who have a way to get out of a situation they’re in, but they’re stuck?

T.I. , ” Well (Well), see that sounds like an oxymoron to me , because if you have the way to get out, how are you stuck?”

K 97.5 : This is based off of a comment that was made on a video, that you were talking to a young man about wearing Gucci, but were at the Super Bowl.

T.I., ” I was not at the Super Bowl, I was in Atlanta , during the Super Bowl. I had my own activations, because I had a hand in creating the culture that brings people to Atlanta; when it’s not the Super Bowl. So if it’s a bunch of people here, I’m going to promote and market my culture. The culture that I helped build and create in the city. I had nothing to do with Super Bowl events. I feel like, they were there to promote football , we were there to promote culture”.

T.I. , “As A Black Man You Were Born A Target.” {VIDEO} was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Remembering The Life & Times Of Nipsey Hussle…
 15 hours ago
04.01.19
Man Sues NBA Star Dwight Howard For Threatening…
 18 hours ago
04.01.19
Chris Rock Clowns Jussie Smollett At NAACP Image…
 22 hours ago
04.01.19
Industry Rule No. 4080?: Lil Uzi Vert Wants…
 1 day ago
04.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close