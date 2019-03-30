Ultra Music Festival = FYRE FESTIVAL 2?

Ultra Music Festival did not go as planned Day One as many people were left stranded trying to go home after the event.
Here is a brief summary of how the transportation:
How transportation was scheduled to go… #Ultra2019 #FyreNightUF #FyreFestival #FyreFestival2 @ultra pic.twitter.com/QFSeQYNPX5
— Black Women Speak (@BlackWomen_) March 30, 2019
Some of the attendees even took to social media to share there experience from Day one and are even considering not finishing out the week. Heres what one person had to say about her experience.
Just wanted to share my experience tonight and explain why I won’t be attending day two of Ultra. I’m sure many other people were sadly in similar situations. Completely unacceptable to make people WALK home after transportation was promised. #FyreFestival2 #ultra2019 @ultra pic.twitter.com/CZWXzy5cr7
— Kailey (@baeeekailey) March 30, 2019
