A Drag Queen Gets Beyoncé’s Attention & A Weather Man Says “Okurrr”: This Week’s Winners & Losers

There were some major moments this week.

Some that will be cherished forever, and others that will hopefully be scrubbed from our brains if we’ve had enough chills since Us.

Winner

Shangela

When it comes to staples in LGBTQ entertainment culture, drag queens are definitely a celebrated act.

So it was only right when Beyoncé and Jay-Z received the Vanguard Award at the GLAAD Media Awards, an epic drag act would pay tribute to the Queen Bey.

RuPaul’s Drag Race veteran Shangela was completely willing and able to set fire to the stage. Shangela (real name D.J. Pierce) lip-synced a medley of Beyoncé hits like “Partition” and “***Flawless,” complete with epic choreo and flow-tastic wigs blowing in the wind.

Influencer Raymond Braun captured some of the glow below.

Once Shangela was done owning the stage, Beyoncé and Jay-Z gave her a standing ovation, and Bey even shouted out Shangela in her award speech saying, “I’m just super honored and overwhelmed. I’ve already cried. I put a run in my stocking from Shangela!”

“I put a run in my stocking from Shangela!” Queen Beyoncé recognizing @itsSHANGELA at the #glaadawards! pic.twitter.com/GuDo98eQgy — Raymond Braun (@raymondbraun) March 29, 2019

You can watch more of Jay and Bey’s speech below where Beyoncé promotes LGBTQI equality, and she even gives a touching tribute to her gay uncle who helped raise her and her sister.

