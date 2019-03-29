Every now and then, on a random Tuesday when most people are minding their own business and have too much going on in their lives to worry about anyone else, some man will take it upon himself to offer his unsolicited opinion on women’s attire. It could be anything from the weave in her hair to the color on her lip to the length of her dress, somewhere, some man is going to find an issue with one of those things and feel compelled to let the world know. And while the resounding response from women will be to ignore said man and not give a damn. One thing that shouldn’t be ignored are the male microagressions that prompt this sort of behavior and what we can do about them.

That’s what we’re talking about in this week’s episode of Listen to Black Women. Watch the conversation with our co-hosts in the video above and weigh in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

About Listen To Black Women

Listen To Black Women is a new show from HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire that discusses the issues that affect us most while incorporating the voices of our audience and experts.

Each week, the show will gather insights from of our readers by asking them a series of questions related to the show topic. We’ll also be sharing thoughts from social media and the Internet at large as hosts Shamika Sanders, Africa Miranda, Keyaira Kelly weigh in with their opinions.

This show doesn’t work without you so be sure to take our weekly polls, share the videos with your network, and leave feedback everywhere you can. We’re listening to you.

Listen To Black Women | Can We Talk About Male Microaggressions When It Comes To Our Appearance?

