NeNe Leakes Body Shames New Mom Porsha In Series Of Rude Texts Messages: ‘Good Night Big Piggy With The Busted Shape’

Of all the Real Housewives Of Atlanta, Porsha Williams’ body is most praised for being shapely and curvy. But not according to HBIC NeNe Leakes, who body shamed the new mom in a series of rude text messages.

In case you missed it, NeNe went live on Youtube last night on her “Welcome To The Life Of NeNe” and addressed her RHOA co-stars, claiming they’re all playing checkers in an attempt to bring her down, but she is playing chess honey! She called out Porsha for allegedly doing voiceovers for the infamous “closet” scene to make it seem like she was afraid and insinuate NeNe put her hands on her (which she denies). She called out Kandi for sabotaging Phaedra’s return to the show and basically called Eva boring for doing an interview with Kandi where they criticized her for crying at Eva’s wedding.

Well, Porsha may have just given birth a few days ago, but she had time to clap back at NeNe and expose some mean text messages the HBIC sent her around the same time she gave birth.

“Good night big piggy with the busted shape,” she wrote. When Porsha called out NeNe’s “box” shaped body, NeNe then responded, “You worry bout them extra small baby ankles you rocking. Hope they hold up that giant body.” NeNe then suggested Porsha try dieting, because “that’s something you’ve never been good at.” Whoa.

Fans, in the comment section, quickly noted that NeNe should be the last one talking after getting plastic surgery on her body. We’re not sure whose body NeNe was looking at, but maybe she should check out this gallery. Whew chile, dis tew much!

NeNe took to Instagram to post her own set of screenshots, including what she sent Porsha the day she gave birth.

Porsha quickly responded,

We need the season finale and reunion to air asap!

[caption id="attachment_3020600" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Bravo / Getty[/caption] Porsha Williams, like many other Black women, suffers from fibroids and struggled to get pregnant after having a miscarriage six years ago. But now, the Real Housewives Of Atlanta star is pregnant, engaged to her hot dog mogul boo Dennis McKinley and happier than ever. MUST READ: Porsha Williams Announces Pregnancy And Opens Up About Struggle With Fibroids “The thought of me getting that blessing after praying for it for so long and getting that blessing with someone who is just as excited as me — it’s Dennis’ first child, just like me — and it’s something we’ve both always wanted,” she told PEOPLE. “It’s like a dream come true.” While Porsha may not have told the girls on RHOA that she's pregnant just yet, (they tape the show months in advance) her baby bump is poppin' on the gram and we can't stop scrolling through all her fabulous pregnancy photos. In addition to her prayer party for baby PJ last month, Porsha recently had a babymoon in the Bahamas. Check out the gorgeous maternity pictures she took on the beach.

NeNe Leakes Body Shames New Mom Porsha In Series Of Rude Texts Messages: ‘Good Night Big Piggy With The Busted Shape’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

