Marsai Martin Talks Being The CEO Of Her Own Production Company At 14-Years-Old [Video]

Marsai Martin has already accomplished a lot in her career, especially for a 14-year-old. Now, on top of being a star on ABC’s hit show “Black-ish,” she’s the star and executive producer of the upcoming film, “Little.”

As we wait for Little it hit theaters on April 12, Marsai stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk about being homeschooled, how she got the idea for her new film, being the CEO of her own production company, and the big promise Anthony Anderson made her.

See the interview below!

