CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Marsai Martin Talks Being The CEO Of Her Own Production Company At 14-Years-Old [Video]

0 reads
Leave a comment
2018 American Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/WENN.com / WENN

Via Bossip:

Marsai Martin has already accomplished a lot in her career, especially for a 14-year-old. Now, on top of being a star on ABC’s hit show “Black-ish,” she’s the star and executive producer of the upcoming film, “Little.”

Text “RICKEY”to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

As we wait for Little it hit theaters on April 12, Marsai stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk about being homeschooled, how she got the idea for her new film, being the CEO of her own production company, and the big promise Anthony Anderson made her.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

See the interview below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Marsai Martin Talks Being The CEO Of Her Own Production Company At 14-Years-Old [Video] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Marsai Martin Talks Being The CEO Of Her…
 2 hours ago
03.29.19
South Carolina Fifth-Grader Raniya Wright Dies Days After…
 2 hours ago
03.29.19
Downtown Cincinnati
Couple Charged With Having Sex On SkyStar Ferris…
 7 hours ago
03.29.19
Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street - Inside
Jay-Z & Beyonce Accept GLAAD Media Award
 7 hours ago
03.29.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close