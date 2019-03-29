CLOSE
Police Issue Curfew At Local Theater

Colerain police has issued a warning to parents about dropping off their kids at a Xscape movie theater.

The department, on their Facebook page, stated that no one under 16 will be admitted to any movie show beginning after 9 p.m., unless accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. If the movie finishes after 9 p.m., children under 16 will have 20 minutes to leave the theater.

The curfew is in response to an incident, last weekend, where a Collegian officer was injured in making an arrest at the theater.

Police Issue Curfew At Local Theater was originally published on 1015soul.com

