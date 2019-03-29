CLOSE
Ohio Senate Approves Bill For Burial Or Cremation Of Aborted Fetuses

Republicans want to “promote and honor the dignity of the unborn.”

This story is a little creepy but you should know the state has approved a bill that will require abortion clinics to either bury or cremate aborted fetuses.

Legislation sponsored by Republican Sen. Joe Uecker of Miami Township will mandate clinics to tell mothers to choose which method they would want for their baby. The mother will sign documents giving permission to transfer over rights of the remains to a funeral home or crematorium.

Abortion rights organizations say the bill is intended to shame the mother and make abortion rights even further out of reach.

The bill goes to the House next, if passed, it would be up for Republican Governor Mike DeWine to sign it into law.

Do you agree with this bill forcing mothers to have to bury or cremate their aborted babies? Take our poll below.

Source: 10TV

Ohio Senate Approves Bill For Burial Or Cremation Of Aborted Fetuses was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

