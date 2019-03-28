President Trump is at it again!
Tuesday we learned Jussie Smollett’s 16 charges of felony were dropped and his record is clean. His lawyers said, “He was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator as a result of false and inappropriate remarks remade to the public causing an inappropriate rush to judgment.”
President Trump decided to share his opinion Thursday morning. ” FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago. It is an embarrassment to our Nation!”, he said.
Realted Article: Jussie Smollett Receives A Deferred Prosecution Deal
Twitter was outraged by his choice to speak on this case. Asking, “can we also have the Mueller report?”
Someone even decided to photoshop his tweet:
Trump Tweets About The Jussie Smollett Case Saying, “It Is An Embarrassment To Our Nation” was originally published on hiphopnc.com