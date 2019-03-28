CLOSE
Trump Tweets About The Jussie Smollett Case Saying, “It Is An Embarrassment To Our Nation”

President Trump is at it again!

Tuesday we learned Jussie Smollett’s 16 charges of felony were dropped and his record is clean. His lawyers said, “He was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator as a result of false and inappropriate remarks remade to the public causing an inappropriate rush to judgment.”

President Trump decided to share his opinion Thursday morning. ” FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago. It is an embarrassment to our Nation!”, he said.

Twitter was outraged by his choice to speak on this case. Asking, “can we also have the Mueller report?”

Someone even decided to photoshop his tweet:

