Jermaine Dupri has a story to tell. He’s already one of the most celebrated music icons to ever come out of Atlanta but JD wants you to know just how far back his pedigree goes. The So So Def founder sat down with Reec in Studio One to talk about his recent Uncensored episode on TV One and the real story about his legendary career that opened the door to the new Atlanta music scene.

Jermaine Dupri: Nobody In Hip-Hop Has Been Doing This Longer Than Me [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Written By: Pharoh Martin Posted 22 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: