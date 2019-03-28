CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Lil Uzi Vert Officially Joins Roc Nation

Lil Uzi Vert

Roc Nation has just confirmed that Lil Uzi Vert is part of the team.

Just days after Vert thanked Roc Nation for helping him get back in the studio, Roc Nation made it official by adding him to the artist management section of their website.

Uzi hasn’t been shy to voice his issues with his former label Generation Now headed by DJ Drama and Don Cannon and went as far to say he was retiring from music.

Now things seem to be moving forward with The Roc and his exit from Generation Now has begun.

Photos
