A 17 year old teen was found and arrested in Huntington, West Virginia the teen was on the run after an warrant was issued for his arrest for the murder of a 19 year old teen on the west side witness say that the shooting was the result of an argument between the teen police are still investigating the murder Full Story HERE

17 year old Ohio teen arrested for murder was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: City Posted 19 hours ago

