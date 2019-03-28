Jaden Smith Continues Flint Water Mission

Jaden “Jesus” Smith

Since the U.S. government is doing barely anything to assist those in need of help in Flint, Jaden Smith’s taken it upon himself to try and bring clean water to the Michigan city. Earlier this month, he announced that he’d be teaming up with First Trinity Missionary Baptist Church to introduce a mobile water filtration system.

The mother and son duo of, Jaden and Jada Smith went to Flint to rollout their lifesaving mobile water filtration system called “The Water Box” in collaboration with 501CTHREE. The filtration system works to reduce lead and other contaminants that have been affecting residents during the current water crisis. They rolled out the system at First Trinity Missionary Baptist Church earlier this month. Residents could bring jugs to The Water Box on Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

First Trinity Missionary Baptist Church has worked heavily over the years to bring clean water to Flint, previously donating reportedly 5M water bottles to the residents of the city, USA Today reports.

In addition to the Water Box, Jada Pinkett Smiths took it upon herself pledged to donate money to Flint for long-term solutions for the water crisis.