Michelle Obama’s ‘BECOMING’ Is On Track To Being The Best-Selling Memoir Ever

Michelle Obama’s memoir Becoming sold over 10 million copies, and is on the verge of being the best-selling memoir ever!

Our Forever First Lady is the writer of one of the most popular books of the decade. The CEO of the parent company of publisher Penguin Random House, German media powerhouse Bertelsmann, Thomas Rabe announced Barack Obama’s numbers along with his predictions.

“We believe this could become the most successful memoir ever,” Rabe told reporters in Berlin, according to Bloomberg.

The Obama family has been bringing in great business to the Bertelsmann powerhouse. Barack’s book was the company’s highest selling book in more than a decade, raking in $20 billion in total sales last year.

Michelle Obama’s ‘BECOMING’ Is On Track To Being The Best-Selling Memoir Ever was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

