Say What?! Mannie Fresh and Lil Wayne Collab Album on The Way!

Now I’m know I”m not the only one that thinks that we get the best of what Lil Wayne has to offer when he links up with his – OG Mannie Fresh. So the latest news about a potential collaboration album between the two is – literally – music to my ears!

Fresh recently sat down with writers over at XXL to discuss that project, and a whole lot more. Our friends over at HipHopDX have the full write up! Check it out!

Via | HipHopDX

Lil Wayne and Mannie Fresh were finally able to collaborate again on Weezy’s long-delayed Tha Carter V album. But according to Fresh, fans will have an opportunity to hear much more than the two songs that ended up on the LP.

In an interview with XXL, the hit-making producer confirmed plans for a collaborative project titled The Fresh Files. But, he didn’t have any timeframe for a release date.

READ MORE

 

