Ice Cube ft. Too $hort “Ain’t Got No Haters,” Nav ft. The Weeknd “Price On My Head” & More | Daily Visuals 3.27.19

Ice Cube’s become such a Hip-Hop related stable in Hollywood that this generation may be surprised to see one of the founding members of N.W.A. rap. Oh how little these mellinnials know about Hip-Hop history.

Today the Hip-Hop icon returns to his roots and links up with another Hip-Hop veteran in Too $hort for the black-and-white visual to “Ain’t Got No Haters” where the two triple OG’s bask in their success and use animated imagery to ram their point across.

From the west to the north of the border we join Nav for his Weeknd assisted clip to “Price On My Head” where the two find themselves in the midst of a post-apocalyptic Toronto where it seems like life has become an every man for himself situation.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Plays and Statik Selektah featuring Juelz Santana, Angelica Vila, and more.

ICE CUBE FT. TOO $HORT – “AIN’T GOT NO HATERS”

NAV FT. THE WEEKND – “PRICE ON MY HEAD”

PLAYS & STATIK SELEKTAH FT. JUELZ SANTANA – “BRAVO”

ANGELICA VILA – “MORE IN THE MORNING”

CHOOSEY & EXILE FT. ALOE BLACC – “LOW LOW”

C.S. ARMSTRONG – “RAIN IN THE GHETTO”

DENZEL CURRY – “BLACK BALLONS”

TREVOR JACKSON – “PUDDLES”

March 27, 2019

