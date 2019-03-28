CLOSE
Embarrassing President Calls Jussie Smollett Case “National Embarrassment”

Trump took to his favorite marketing tool of Twitter to speak on the case.

Actor Jussie Smollett Appears Outside Of Court After It Was Announced That All Charges Have Been Dropped Against Him

Leave it up to President Donald Trump to make a charge on a matter that he has no business making. In one of his usual early morning Twitter missives, the former reality television star called on the FBI and DOJ to investigate the “embarrassing” Jussie Smollett case.

“FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago. It is an embarrassment to our Nation!” Trump tweeted, no doubt to stoke the MAGA fires among his rabid base of supporters. Since the news that all charges levied against the ‘Empire’ actor were struck from the record, conservative pundits and other critics have forcibly called what transpired a gross injustice.

Smollett’s attorney, Tina Glandian, said on an appearance of the Today show that their side isn’t standing in fear of a federal investigation and that they “have nothing to be concerned about.”

The stunning turn of events regarding Smollet’s alleged hate crime attack in Chicago has drawn criticism from Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and the Chicago Police Department among others.

