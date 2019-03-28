Salt-N-Pepa is getting their come up documented via a Lifetime miniseries. What took so long?

According to Billboard, the scripted show is titled Salt-N-Pepa and will share the tale of how Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton became Hip-Hop icons. Surely, DJ Spinderella will be included in the story.

The reveal was made at the A+E Networks Upfront presentation on Wednesday, March 27 at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. Also on the slate is a miniseries about gospel group the Clark Sisters. Titled The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel, Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige and Missy Elliott will serve as executive producers of the scripted series.

While Salt-N-Pepa will serve as producers on their show, Variety reports that the executive producer is Latifah’s Flavor Unit productions which includes her longtime business partner Shakim Compere.

We’re sold.

—

Photo: Getty

Salt-N-Pepa Getting Lifetime Miniseries, Queen Latifah Producing was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: Alvin aqua Blanco Posted March 28, 2019

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: