Delta Apologizes To Gary Owen & His Family

Gary Owen went in on Delta earlier this week after an incident at a CVG gate where his wife (who is black) was racially profiled. Basically, the gate agent tried to act like she didn’t belong in first! The fact that this is still happening is beyond stupid. Delta did release a statement though:

“We take situations like these very seriously and do not tolerate discrimination of any kind. We are in contact with the customer to better understand what transpired.”

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: