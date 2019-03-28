CLOSE
A-Plus
HomeA-Plus

Delta Apologizes To Gary Owen & His Family

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

Gary Owen went in on Delta earlier this week after an incident at a CVG gate where his wife (who is black) was racially profiled. Basically, the gate agent tried to act like she didn’t belong in first! The fact that this is still happening is beyond stupid. Delta did release a statement though:

“We take situations like these very seriously and do not tolerate discrimination of any kind. We are in contact with the customer to better understand what transpired.”

gary owen

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
“I Just Don’t Want To See My Child…
 17 hours ago
03.27.19
Phaedra Parks’ Ex-Husband Apollo Nida Is Getting Out…
 17 hours ago
03.27.19
WATCH: One Mario Fan Gets Her Entire Life…
 22 hours ago
03.27.19
Jussie Smollett & Chicago PD Are Getting DESTROYED…
 1 day ago
03.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close