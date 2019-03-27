CLOSE
Oh No! Monica Files For Divorce From Shannon Brown

Sunday Reign 'Shades Of Black Weekend Climax'

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

One of our favorite couples, Monica Brown and Shannon Brown, are calling it quits. Monica reportedly filed for divorce from the former NBA player. It’s being speculated the couple split in October of 2018.

The Love All Over Me singer filed divorce papers earlier this month, TMZ reports. Monica appeared on T.I. & Tiny’s: Friends & Family Hustle, with no appearance by Shannon Brown, though she remained stern they were still together.

Photos of Monica without her wedding ring popped up on social media, leading fans to believe there’s been long time trouble in paradise.

Shannon Brown allegedly had an affair during their eight-year marriage. They have a 5-year-old daughter Laiyah together. Monica has two children from previous relationships.

The couple have been mum about the whole thing. Shannon did post this message on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

A post shared by Shannon Brown (@__shannon__brown__) on

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

